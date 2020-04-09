Air France KLM March Group Traffic Down 50.6% Impacted By COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers declined 50.6% year-over-year for the month of March to 11.5 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 17.1 billion, down 35.5%. Load factor was 67.1%, down 20.5 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 3.6 million, down 56.6 percent from a year ago. March traffic figures were strongly impacted by COVID-19.

For total passenger network (Air France and KLM), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers, was down 51.0% year-over-year to 10.3 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, declined 34.8% to 15.8 billion. Load factor was 65.4%, down 21.6 percentage points. Number of passengers were 3.1 million, down 56.9 percent from previous year.

The Group said, due to the strong capacity reductions related to COVID-19, it will suspend monthly traffic releases until further notice. For April and May, Air France KLM expects over 90% of planned capacity to be suspended due to the globally imposed travel restrictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.