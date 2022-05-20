Air France-KLM in talks with Apollo on 500 mln euro cash injection
PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA said on Friday it entered into exclusive talks with private equity firm Apollo for a 500-million euros ($529.15 million) capital injection into one of its engineering and maintenance units.
"The proceeds of the transaction would enable Air France-KLM and Air France to partially redeem the French State perpetual bonds", the airline said.
The deal won't cause any operational or workforce-related changes.
Earlier this week, shipping firm CMA CGM announced it would take a major stake in Air France-KLM.
($1 = 0.9449 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)
