Air France-KLM in talks with Apollo on 500 mln euro cash injection

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Air France-KLM said on Friday it entered into exclusive talks with private equity firm Apollo for a 500-million euros ($529.15 million) capital injection into one of its engineering and maintenance units.

"The proceeds of the transaction would enable Air France-KLM and Air France to partially redeem the French State perpetual bonds", the airline said.

The deal won't cause any operational or workforce-related changes.

Earlier this week, shipping firm CMA CGM announced it would take a major stake in Air France-KLM.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

