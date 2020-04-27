Air France-KLM Group, Air France Secure EUR 7 Bln Funding

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, announced Monday that the company and Air France secured funding of 7 billion euros to help overcome the Covid-19 crisis and prepare for the future.

The company said it engaged in talks with the French and Dutch governments regarding the implementation of specific aid measures that would enable them to maintain their solvency.

In early April, the company had predicted that in the absence of additional funding, a liquidity injection would be necessary in the third quarter of 2020. The company also said then that the major impact of the Covid-19 crisis will weigh heavily on its EBITDA.

Following several weeks of discussions with the French state and banking institutions, the Air France-KLM Group and Air France were able to finalize the various components of a support mechanism dedicated to Air France on which principle agreements are being finalised.

The funding is comprised of a French state-backed loan of 4 billion euros granted by a syndicate of six banks to Air France-KLM and Air France. The French state is guaranteeing this loan up to 90%, and it has a maturity of 12 months, with two consecutive one-year extension options exercisable by Air France-KLM.

Further, a direct shareholder's loan of 3 billion euros from the French state to Air France-KLM with a maturity of four years, with two consecutive one-year extension options exercisable by Air France-KLM.

The aid mechanism remains subject to approval by the European Commission. It will enable the Air France-KLM Group to provide Air France with the means necessary to meet its obligations.

The company added that the Dutch state has also stated its intention to support the KLM Group. Discussions to finalise the aspects and conditions of an additional aid are ongoing.

