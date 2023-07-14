News & Insights

Commodities
APO

Air France-KLM gets $560 mln cash injection from Apollo

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 14, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Adds details

July 14 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement with private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N for a 500 million euro ($561 million) capital injection for one of its engineering and maintenance units.

Sale and leaseback deals are common financing mechanisms in aviation. But a flood of investment from new sources of funding has increased competition for traditional leasing companies.

The financing from Apollo will be used for the French company's Engineering and Maintenance (MRO) components activity and it will not result in a change of ownership of the division nor will it have any impact on employees' contracts, the company said.

Apollo will subscribe to perpetual bonds bearing an interest rate of 6.9% for the first three years, after which gradual step ups and caps will be applied, the company said.

Air France will have the ability to redeem them at any time after three years.

Air France-KLM and Apollo Global Management entered into a similar solution last year where the private equity firm invested 500 million euro in the company to help repay French state aid.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.