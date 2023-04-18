Commodities

Air France KLM gains 2.2 bln euros of revolving credit facilities

April 18, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Editing by Louise Heavens for Reuters ->

Adds detail and background

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Air France KLM AIRF.PA has agreed revolving credit facilities (RCF) worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.41 billion), it said on Tuesday, adding that these are linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

The airline added that as a result of this new credit deal, KLM had cancelled the remaining direct loan and the previous, existing credit facility guaranteed by the Dutch state.

The ESG targets linked to the credit facility entail a commitment by Air France KLM towards a gradual decarbonisation of its activities, said the company.

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens Editing by David Goodman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; #))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.