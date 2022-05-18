Air France-KLM forms strategic cargo tie-up with CMA CGM

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday unveiled a long-term air cargo partnership with France's CMA CGM Group, which will become a new core shareholder in the Franco-Dutch carrier.

As part of a possible capital increase at the airline group, CMA CGM will take up to 9% of Air France-KLM’s capital for the duration of their exclusive partnership, which is initially set to run for 10 years, the two companies said in a statement.

The tie-up is subject to anti-trust approval.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

