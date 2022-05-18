Companies

Air France-KLM forms strategic cargo tie-up with CMA CGM

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Air France-KLM on Wednesday unveiled a long-term air cargo partnership with France's CMA CGM Group, which will become a new core shareholder in the Franco-Dutch carrier.

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday unveiled a long-term air cargo partnership with France's CMA CGM Group, which will become a new core shareholder in the Franco-Dutch carrier.

As part of a possible capital increase at the airline group, CMA CGM will take up to 9% of Air France-KLM’s capital for the duration of their exclusive partnership, which is initially set to run for 10 years, the two companies said in a statement.

The tie-up is subject to anti-trust approval.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular