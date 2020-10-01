Commodities

Air France-KLM Dutch arm submits restructuring plan to state

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Thursday it had submitted a plan to restructure operations to the Dutch state, a condition of the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) package in aid it is receiving to avoid bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMSTERDAM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, said on Thursday it had submitted a plan to restructure operations to the Dutch state, a condition of the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) package in aid it is receiving to avoid bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, KLM said the plan includes agreements with all employees, and would cut costs by 15%, as well as reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030. KLM is cutting its workforce by 20%, including 4,500 jobs this year.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular