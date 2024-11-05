News & Insights

Stocks
AFLYY

Air France-KLM downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 05, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Morgan Stanley downgraded Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 7.10, down from EUR 9.40. The company’s market exposure is challenging and “weak” free cash flow in 2025 and 2026 “makes shares expensive,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks
TipRanks
