Air France-KLM Buys 19.9% Stake In SAS; Extensive Commercial Cooperation To Begin Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) Wednesday announced that it has acquired a 19.9 percent non-controlling stake in SAS AB, and that their extensive commercial cooperation will begin on September 1.

Air France-KLM said the operation follows the receipt of regulatory approvals in Europe and the United States.

As announced earlier, Air France-KLM and SAS have signed far-reaching interline and codeshare agreements to connect their hubs and networks. These agreements, which cover reciprocal loyalty program benefits, will enter into force as early as September 1.

On the same day, SAS will join the Skyteam alliance, of which Air France and KLM are founding members.

Benjamin Smith, The Air France-KLM Group CEO said, "SAS, Air France and KLM customers will now have a larger number of destinations via codeshares. Skyteam will immediately gain a new strategic member."

The transaction was concluded by the Air France-KLM Group as part of a consortium of investors, including the Danish State.

The members of the Consortium now effectively hold an aggregate 86.4 percent stake in the share capital of the reorganized SAS AB. It has invested $1.2 billion in the company, by subscribing for $475.0 million of common shares and by purchasing $725.0 million of senior secured convertible notes.

Air France-KLM Group itself invested a total of $144.5 million in SAS AB.

It has been agreed between the members of the Consortium that Air France-KLM's stake could be increased to become a controlling shareholder, after a minimum of two years, subject to among other things, certain regulatory conditions and financial performance.

