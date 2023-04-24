Air France-KLM (BER:AFR) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 1.98

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM (BER:AFR) has been revised to 1.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 1.89 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.12 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.64% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFR is 0.06%, a decrease of 23.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 67,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,980K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,162K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFR by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,704K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFR by 9.55% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 8,237K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,924K shares, representing a decrease of 81.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFR by 45.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,430K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,144K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,020K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFR by 8.64% over the last quarter.

