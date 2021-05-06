Markets

Air France-KLM Appoints Steven Zaat To Succeed Frédéric Gagey As Group CFO, Effective July 1

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, announced Thursday the appointment of Steven Zaat to succeed Group CFO Frédéric Gagey on July 1.

Zaat is currently Air France Chief Financial Officer. Zaat has over 20 years of experience in the airline industry. He joined KLM in 2000, and in 2014, joined the Air France-KLM Group.

Gagey, aged 64, will retire and leave his current position. Gagey has been with the company for the last 25 years. He was Managing Director and CFO of KLM (2005-2012), CFO of Air France (2012-2013), Chairman and CEO of Air France Group (2013-2016) and interim Air France-KLM Group CEO (2018).

Gagey and Zaat will work together to conduct a seamless transition of responsibilities.

