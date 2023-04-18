Air France-KLM Announces Two ESG KPI-Linked RCF; KLM Cancels Remaining Direct Loan, Credit Facility

(RTTNews) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK), Air France and KLM have signed two ESG KPI-Linked Revolving Credit Facilities with a large pool of international financial institutions, for a total amount of 2.2 billion euros.

Air France-KLM and Air France as combined borrower signed a 1.2 billion euros Sustainability-Linked RCF. This facility has an initial 2026 maturity, and includes two one-year extension options. The RCF was coordinated by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Natixis, and concluded with a syndicate of 15 international banks.

KLM signed a 1.0 billon euros RCF including ESG Key Performance Indicators. This new RCF has an initial 2027 maturity and includes two one-year extension options. The RCF was coordinated by ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank, and was concluded with a syndicate of 14 international banks. This facility replaced both the remaining direct loan granted to KLM by the Dutch State and the credit facility guaranteed by the Dutch State.

