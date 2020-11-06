AIR FRANCE - KLM Announces Approval Of Loan Package By The Dutch State - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AIR FRANCE - KLM (AFLYY.PK) announced the final approval of the 3.4 billion euros loan package by the Dutch state. KLM and the eight trade unions have satisfied a key requirement, ensuring final approval of the loan package.

The company noted that the Dutch Government has made its loan package contingent on certain conditions, one being that all KLM employees must agree to adjust certain employment conditions for the duration of the loan. All KLM employees would be making towards the company's cost-reduction efforts over the entire loan period.

