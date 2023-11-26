Air France-KLM (AFRAF) Price Target Increased by 736.85% to 19.20

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM (OTC:AFRAF) has been revised to 19.20 / share. This is an increase of 736.85% from the prior estimate of 2.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.97 to a high of 29.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.15% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRAF is 0.10%, an increase of 25.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 80,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,089K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,941K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,750K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,466K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 2.86% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,909K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 1.19% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

