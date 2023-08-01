Air France-KLM (AFRAF) Price Target Increased by 7.38% to 2.29

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM (OTC:AFRAF) has been revised to 2.29 / share. This is an increase of 7.38% from the prior estimate of 2.14 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.22 to a high of 2.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRAF is 0.07%, an increase of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.31% to 75,943K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,951K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 2.41% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 30.08% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.
SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,044K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 4.10% over the last quarter.
JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,919K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,237K shares, representing a decrease of 67.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 9.53% over the last quarter.
