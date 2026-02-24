Is Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air France-KLM SA is one of 114 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Air France-KLM SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFLYY's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AFLYY has returned 14.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 13.3% on average. This means that Air France-KLM SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.7%.

For Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Air France-KLM SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.1% so far this year, so AFLYY is performing better in this area.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved +32.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Air France-KLM SA and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

