Air France-KLM - ADR (AFLYY) Price Target Increased by 8.12% to 2.37

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM - ADR (OTC:AFLYY) has been revised to 2.37 / share. This is an increase of 8.12% from the prior estimate of 2.20 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 3.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.47% from the latest reported closing price of 1.82 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFLYY is 0.13%, an increase of 22.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 9,709K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Donald Smith holds 5,540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 28.88% over the last quarter.
VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 12.61% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- AIR FRANCE-KLM CITIBANK, N.A., As Depositary, ALL HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES EVIDENCED BY AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING UNDER THE ADS DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 3, 2004, AS AMENDED BY AME
- AIR FRANCE-KLM CITIBANK, N.A., As Depositary, ALL HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES OUTSTANDING UNDER THE TERMS OF THE ADS DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 5, 2004 Amendment No. 1 ADS Deposit Agreement
- ADS DEPOSIT AGREEMENT by and among AIR FRANCE CITIBANK, N.A., as Depositary, THE HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES ISSUED HEREUNDER Dated as of May 3, 2004 TABLE OF CONTENTS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.