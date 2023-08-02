Air France-KLM - ADR (AFLYY) Price Target Increased by 8.12% to 2.37

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM - ADR (OTC:AFLYY) has been revised to 2.37 / share. This is an increase of 8.12% from the prior estimate of 2.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 3.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.47% from the latest reported closing price of 1.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFLYY is 0.13%, an increase of 22.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 9,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 5,540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 28.88% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.