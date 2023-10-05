Air France-KLM - ADR (AFLYY) Price Target Increased by 308.63% to 9.42

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM - ADR (OTC:AFLYY) has been revised to 9.42 / share. This is an increase of 308.63% from the prior estimate of 2.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 17.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 647.34% from the latest reported closing price of 1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFLYY is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 9,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 5,541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 12.61% over the last quarter.

