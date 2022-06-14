Air France-KLM: final proceeds of rights issue amount to around 2.26 bln euros

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM on Tuesday said it was able to generate around 2.26 billion euros ($2.36 billion) through its latest capital increase, as the total demand for new shares amounted to close to 2.6 billion.

The proceeds from the rights issue will be mostly used to pay back an aid package to the French state and reduce related financial costs, as well as other debt, the company said, confirming previously announced plans.

($1 = 0.9592 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

