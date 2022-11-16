Commodities

Air France issues bonds convertible into shares for 300 mln euros

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

November 16, 2022 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Silvia Aloisi for Reuters ->

Adds background, details

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said on Wednesday it was offering subordinated bonds convertible into new shares for 300 million euros ($312.09 million), sending its shares plummeting.

The bonds, which can also be exchanged with existing Air France shares, will be offered through a placement to qualified investors, the airline said.

Proceeds will be used to repay bonds held by the French state, it said, adding that shipping company and existing Air France investor CMA CGM, which owns a 9% stake, had expressed the intention to participate to the placement pro-rata to its current shareholding.

"The company is not aware of any subscription intention from its other main shareholders," it said.

($1 = 0.9613 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by dDminique Vidalon)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.