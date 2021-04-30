Air France flights to Shanghai suspended from May 10 after COVID cases

Adds Air France comment, details

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China said on Friday that Air France's weekly passenger service to Shanghai would be suspended for two weeks starting on May 10, after six passengers on a flight this month tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers arrived on an April 20 flight operated by the carrier, which is part of airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, China's Civil Aviation Administration said in its announcement.

Positive tests on arriving passengers lead to automatic flight suspensions under Chinese rules established last year with the easing of international flight curbs.

"These are the Chinese rules and we will of course abide by them," an Air France spokesman said, adding that the airline enforced "very strict testing requirements" ahead of departure.

Both affected flights will be maintained for cargo only on the outbound Paris-Shanghai journey and still carry passengers on the return leg in compliance with the rules, he said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Ryan Woo and Laurence Frost; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

