Commodities

Air France flights to Shanghai suspended from May 10 after COVID cases

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Laurence Frost Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

China said on Friday that Air France's weekly passenger service to Shanghai would be suspended for two weeks starting on May 10, after six passengers on a flight this month tested positive for COVID-19.

Adds Air France comment, details

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China said on Friday that Air France's weekly passenger service to Shanghai would be suspended for two weeks starting on May 10, after six passengers on a flight this month tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers arrived on an April 20 flight operated by the carrier, which is part of airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, China's Civil Aviation Administration said in its announcement.

Positive tests on arriving passengers lead to automatic flight suspensions under Chinese rules established last year with the easing of international flight curbs.

"These are the Chinese rules and we will of course abide by them," an Air France spokesman said, adding that the airline enforced "very strict testing requirements" ahead of departure.

Both affected flights will be maintained for cargo only on the outbound Paris-Shanghai journey and still carry passengers on the return leg in compliance with the rules, he said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Ryan Woo and Laurence Frost; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular