Air France: Latest bonds issue multiple times oversubscribed

November 16, 2022 — 02:26 pm EST

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday said its latest bonds offering, aimed at strengthening its capital and paying back state aid, was multiple times oversubscribed and raised around 305 million euros ($316.22 million).

Major shareholder CMA CGM, a shipping company, participated in the issue pro rata to its 9% equity stake in the company, Air France said in a statement.

The maximum potential dilution will be equal to approximately 7.8% of outstanding share capital, the airline added.

($1 = 0.9645 euro)

