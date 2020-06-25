Air France: KLM aid package will be 3.4 billion euros

Commodities

AMSTERDAM, June 25 (Reuters) - Air France AIRF.PA said on its website on Thursday that its KLM subsidiary will receive a 3.4 billion euro bailout package "to overcome the crisis and to prepare for the future."

The headline was published on the Air France Group website but the underling press release was not accessible.

The Dutch finance ministry has said it will confirm details of a 2-4 billion euro bailout package for KLM on Friday. Reuters first reported the 3.4 billion euro figure earlier on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

