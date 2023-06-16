Air Europa pilots in Spain announce two-week strike from June 19

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Pilots at Spain's beleaguered airline Air Europa will go on strike between June 19 and July 2 following a breakdown in salary negotiations, the country's main pilots union SEPLA said in a statement late on Thursday.

Pilots said the company reneged on a pre-agreement reached on June 8 and did not meet salary and working condition demands. Air Europa's salary proposals for pilots were equivalent to those at a low-cost airline, the union said in the statement.

A spokesperson at Air Europa said the company was open to keep negotiating.

Spain forces airlines and pilots to maintain a minimum number of flights during strikes, resulting in fewer restrictions compared to other countries.

British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group ICAG.L in February agreed to buy the remaining 80% of Air Europa it did not already own from Spain's Globalia for 400 million euros ($438 million).

The deal still needs regulatory approval from Brussels and a first attempt to buy the airline in 2021 failed after it was rejected by regulators on concerns about a lack of competition on Latin American routes.

The airline, which was bailed out by the government in 2020 with a 475 million-euro loan, will maintain its brand but will be managed by Iberia.

