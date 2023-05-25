News & Insights

Air Corporate Places Firm Order For 43 Helicopters From Airbus - Quick Facts

May 25, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air Corporate has placed a firm order for 43 helicopters from Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK). Air Corporate is a leading Italian business aviation operator. The helicopters include 40 single-engine helicopters plus three ACH160s from Airbus Corporate Helicopters in Line configuration.

The latest order expands on 28 additional orders from Air Corporate in recent years. In the past two years alone, Air Corporate has taken delivery of 17 Airbus helicopters.

The Air Corporate board said: "We are experiencing a growing demand for the innovative ACH160 in the Italian market."

