Markets

Air China Turns To Profit In Q1 On Revenue Growth

April 30, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK, 0753.HK) reported Thursday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, benefited by increased revenues.

In the first quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB1.71 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.04 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share were RMB0.10, compared to loss of RMB0.12 last year.

Net profit after deducting nonrecurring profits and losses was RMB1.38 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.13 billion in the prior year.

Total profit was RMB1.90 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.45 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the period grew 11.3 percent to RMB44.54 billion from RMB40.02 billion a year earlier.

In Hong Kong, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at HK$4.690, down 1.47 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.