Air China (SHSE:601111) Price Target Increased by 10.87% to 8.98

The average one-year price target for Air China (SHSE:601111) has been revised to CN¥8.98 / share. This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior estimate of CN¥8.10 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥5.15 to a high of CN¥11.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥8.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air China. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601111 is 0.01%, an increase of 56.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.76% to 25,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,576K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,357K shares , representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601111 by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,988K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares , representing a decrease of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601111 by 22.93% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,885K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601111 by 8.70% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 1,365K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601111 by 1.32% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,259K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

