Air China Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

At Air China Limited’s 2023 Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the adoption of financial statements, profit distribution for 2023, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. The meeting, which saw a 69.58% turnout of shareholders with voting rights, also passed a special resolution granting the Board a general mandate to issue debt financing instruments.

