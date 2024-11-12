Air China Secures Approval for A Share Issuance

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue A Shares to a specific investor. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s capital and support its growth strategy, attracting investor interest in the aviation sector. Investors are urged to consider potential risks associated with this issuance.

