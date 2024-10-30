News & Insights

Air China Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2024

October 30, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China’s third quarter report for 2024 shows a 6.03% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching 48.63 billion RMB. However, net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 2.31% for the quarter, with a more than 72% rise in net profit for the year so far, indicating a mixed financial performance. Despite a decline in basic earnings per share for the quarter, the overall year-to-date earnings per share have surged by 68.22%.

