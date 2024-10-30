Air China Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2024

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China’s third quarter report for 2024 shows a 6.03% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching 48.63 billion RMB. However, net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 2.31% for the quarter, with a more than 72% rise in net profit for the year so far, indicating a mixed financial performance. Despite a decline in basic earnings per share for the quarter, the overall year-to-date earnings per share have surged by 68.22%.

For further insights into HK:0753 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.