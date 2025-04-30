Markets

Air China Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Edges Down

April 30, 2025 — 03:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Wednesday wider net loss in its first quarter with slightly lower revenues.

In the first quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB 2.04 billion, compared to last year's loss of RMB 1.67 billion.

Loss per share was RMB 0.12, wider than loss of RMB 0.11 a year ago.

Total loss before tax was RMB 2.45 billion, compared to loss of RMB 1.93 billion in the prior year.

Revenue for the period edged down to RMB 40.023 billion from RMB 40.066 billion last year.

In Shanghai, Air China shares closed Wednesday's trading at 7.07 yuan, down 1.94%.

