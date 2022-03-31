Air China Posts Wider Loss In 2021

(RTTNews) - Air China Ld (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) posted a loss to equity shareholders of RMB 16.6 billion for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared to a loss of RMB 14.4 billion, prior year. Loss per share in cents was 121.12 compared to a loss of RMB 104.87. Fiscal year revenue increased to RMB 74.53 billion from RMB 69.50 billion, prior year.

No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders during 2021, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period.

