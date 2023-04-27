News & Insights

Markets

Air China Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

April 27, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported a net loss from continuing operations of RMB 3.27 billion for the first quarter compared to a loss of RMB 9.87 billion, previous year. Basic loss per share was RMB 0.19 compared to a loss of RMB 0.65. First quarter total revenue from operations increased to RMB 25.07 billion from RMB 12.92 billion.

The board of Air China held a meeting of the Board on 26 April 2023 and passed the resolution approving the first quarterly report of 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.