Air China Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported a net loss from continuing operations of RMB 3.27 billion for the first quarter compared to a loss of RMB 9.87 billion, previous year. Basic loss per share was RMB 0.19 compared to a loss of RMB 0.65. First quarter total revenue from operations increased to RMB 25.07 billion from RMB 12.92 billion.

The board of Air China held a meeting of the Board on 26 April 2023 and passed the resolution approving the first quarterly report of 2023.

