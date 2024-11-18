Air China Plans Strategic Agreements Amid Key Meeting

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss and approve several key resolutions involving continued transactions and agreements with its subsidiaries. These include the renewal of frameworks for charter flights, property leasing, media services, and comprehensive services, with transaction caps set for 2025 to 2027. Investors in the stock market may find these developments significant as they could impact Air China’s strategic positioning and financial performance.

