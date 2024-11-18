Air China to Discuss Key Transaction Agreements

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Air China is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 5, 2024, to discuss and approve several key resolutions regarding their ongoing and future transactions with subsidiaries, including agreements on government charter flights and property leasing. These resolutions will establish transaction caps for the years 2025 to 2027, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies. Shareholders have been notified of the closure period for share transfers and their eligibility to vote at this crucial meeting.

For further insights into HK:0753 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.