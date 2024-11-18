News & Insights

Air China to Discuss Key Transaction Agreements

November 18, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 5, 2024, to discuss and approve several key resolutions regarding their ongoing and future transactions with subsidiaries, including agreements on government charter flights and property leasing. These resolutions will establish transaction caps for the years 2025 to 2027, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies. Shareholders have been notified of the closure period for share transfers and their eligibility to vote at this crucial meeting.

