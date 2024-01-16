Air China Dec. Passenger Traffic Up 243.7% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L) said, in December 2023, Group combined passenger traffic, measured by revenue passenger kilometers, increased 243.7% year-on-year. Passenger capacity, measured by available seat kilometers, increased 184.9%. The passenger load factor was 75.4%, an increase of 12.9 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.

Air China Limited stated that, as at the end of December 2023, the Group operated a fleet of 905 aircraft, including 391 self-owned aircraft, 216 aircraft under finance lease and 298 aircraft under operating lease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.