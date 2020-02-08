Commodities

Air China cuts flights between China and U.S. due to coronavirus epidemic

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

State carrier Air China said late on Saturday it will "adjust" its flights between China and the United States due to the coronavirus epidemic.

A statement on the airline's Weibo microblog showed that flights between Beijing and Washington, and Shenzhen and Los Angeles had been cancelled.

China's civil aviation authority last week urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes after more than 25,000 flights to and from or within China were axed because of plunging demand.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Chang)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2121; Reuters Messaging: dominique.patton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

