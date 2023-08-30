Air China, Chinese Eastern post H1 losses

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Air China, the country's flagship carrier, posted a first-half net loss of 3.5 billion yuan ($480 million) on Wednesday while China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS0670.HK reported a loss of 6.2 billion.

($1 = 7.2882 Chinese yuan renminbi)

