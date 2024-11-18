News & Insights

Air China Announces Key Transactions and EGM

November 18, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China has announced continuing connected transactions and an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 5, 2024. The meeting will address various framework agreements with entities like CNAHC and Air China Cargo, impacting shareholders and the company’s financial landscape. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the EGM to discuss these significant business arrangements.

