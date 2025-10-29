Air China (AICAF) Price Target Increased by 20.17% to 0.78

The average one-year price target for Air China (OTCPK:AICAF) has been revised to $0.78 / share. This is an increase of 20.17% from the prior estimate of $0.65 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.51 to a high of $1.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.02% from the latest reported closing price of $0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air China. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AICAF is 0.13%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 81,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,442K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,376K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AICAF by 4.24% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,050K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,420K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AICAF by 1.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,460K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing an increase of 34.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AICAF by 53.16% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 5,407K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AICAF by 4.53% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,043K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AICAF by 12.48% over the last quarter.

