Air China 9-Month Profit, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month net profits attributable to shareholders of the parent company climbed to RMB 1.36 billion from RMB 791.42 million last year.

Earnings per share were RMB 0.09, higher than RMB 0.05 a year ago.

Total profit grew to RMB 1.08 billion from RMB 941.12 million in the previous year.

Total revenue from operations climbed to RMB 128.15 billion from RMB 105.48 billion in the prior year.

In Hong Kong, Air China shares closed on Thursday's trading at HK$4.370, up 3.07%.

