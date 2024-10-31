News & Insights

Markets

Air China 9-Month Profit, Revenues Climb

October 31, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month net profits attributable to shareholders of the parent company climbed to RMB 1.36 billion from RMB 791.42 million last year.

Earnings per share were RMB 0.09, higher than RMB 0.05 a year ago.

Total profit grew to RMB 1.08 billion from RMB 941.12 million in the previous year.

Total revenue from operations climbed to RMB 128.15 billion from RMB 105.48 billion in the prior year.

In Hong Kong, Air China shares closed on Thursday's trading at HK$4.370, up 3.07%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.