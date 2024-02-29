Air Center Helicopters Inks Multi-year Contract With Airbus To Support Its H225 Helicopters

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said on Thursday that its division, Airbus Helicopters SAS has bagged a five-year contract from Air Center Helicopters, Inc. or ACHI, to support its fleet of 18 H225 helicopters.

ACHI uses the versatile H225 aircraft to carry out a wide range of missions focused on expeditionary airlift, personnel recovery, search and rescue, and many others.

The full-by-the-hour program provides "tip to tail" replacement coverage of components and is paid at a fixed rate per flight hour.

This results in a decreased aircraft downtime and more stable maintenance expenses for ACHI.

ACHI was previously supported by Airbus through HCare parts-by-the-hour contracts for 10 of its aircraft, as announced in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.