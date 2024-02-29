News & Insights

Air Center Helicopters Inks Multi-year Contract With Airbus To Support Its H225 Helicopters

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said on Thursday that its division, Airbus Helicopters SAS has bagged a five-year contract from Air Center Helicopters, Inc. or ACHI, to support its fleet of 18 H225 helicopters.

ACHI uses the versatile H225 aircraft to carry out a wide range of missions focused on expeditionary airlift, personnel recovery, search and rescue, and many others.

The full-by-the-hour program provides "tip to tail" replacement coverage of components and is paid at a fixed rate per flight hour.

This results in a decreased aircraft downtime and more stable maintenance expenses for ACHI.

ACHI was previously supported by Airbus through HCare parts-by-the-hour contracts for 10 of its aircraft, as announced in 2019.

