Air Canada Withdraws Q3, FY25 Outlook Amid CUPE Strike And Flight Suspension

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), Monday has withdrawn its third-quarter and fiscal year 2025 profit forecasts as its flights remain grounded due to a strike activity by the company's 10,000 flight attendants.

The company noted that the Canada Industrial Relations Board has declared the strike unlawful and ordered the leadership of the Canadian Union of Public Employees to direct its members to return to work.

The airline now estimates 500,000 customers' flights have been cancelled as a result of the strike.

However, the company assured its customers about its commitment to returning to service as soon as possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.