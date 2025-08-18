Markets

Air Canada Withdraws Q3, FY25 Outlook Amid CUPE Strike And Flight Suspension

August 18, 2025 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), Monday has withdrawn its third-quarter and fiscal year 2025 profit forecasts as its flights remain grounded due to a strike activity by the company's 10,000 flight attendants.

The company noted that the Canada Industrial Relations Board has declared the strike unlawful and ordered the leadership of the Canadian Union of Public Employees to direct its members to return to work.

The airline now estimates 500,000 customers' flights have been cancelled as a result of the strike.

However, the company assured its customers about its commitment to returning to service as soon as possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.