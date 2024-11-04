Air Canada upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

Stifel upgraded Air Canada (ACDVF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of C$25.50, up from C$20. The company’s Q3 results were “much better than feared” as demand continues to be healthy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
