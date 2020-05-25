Commodities
AC

Air Canada, Transat deal faces intense EU antitrust scrutiny

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Air Canada's bid for Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc may result in higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and Canada, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada's AC.TO bid for Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc may result in higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and Canada, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.

Montreal-based Air Canada is hoping Transat TRZ.TO will boost its leisure travel business and help it better compete with rival WestJet Airlines WJA.TO.

The European Commission said the deal could significantly reduce competition on 33 routes between Europe and Canada, with both historical rivals.

The EU antitrust enforcer said other European airlines were just distant competitors and that WestJet was not a sufficiently strong rival.

"This is a challenging time, especially in markets severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but a return to normal and healthy market conditions must be based on markets that remain competitive," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The companies had declined to offer concessions to address its concerns during the EU's preliminary review of the deal. Regulators set a Sept. 30 deadline for their decision. The Canadian Competition Bureau in March also voiced concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Phil Blenkinsop and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Other Topics

Markets US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular