Air Canada to suspend flights to U.S. on coronavirus concerns

April 21 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Tuesday it would suspend flights between Canada and the United States after April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as a result of the agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days, effective today, the company said.

The Canadian carrier plans to resume service to the United States on May 22.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.