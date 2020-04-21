Commodities
Air Canada to suspend flights to U.S. on coronavirus concerns

Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Air Canada said on Tuesday it would suspend flights between Canada and the United States after April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as a result of the agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days, effective today, the company said.

The Canadian carrier plans to resume service to the United States on May 22.

