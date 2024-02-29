News & Insights

Air Canada to resume flights to Israel in April

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

February 29, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it plans to resume flights to Israel in April, after cancelling services to Tel Aviv following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

United Airlines last week said it would resume direct U.S. flights to Israel early next month, becoming the first American carrier to do so since the conflict began.

"We are finalizing the logistics at this point for a potential resumption in April," Air Canada said.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines had all suspended U.S. service to Israel in October following the attack.

Restarting U.S. carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israel bombardment of Gaza. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/AIRLINES AIR CANADA

