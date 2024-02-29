Air Canada to resume flights to Israel in April

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada
United Airlines
"We are finalizing the logistics at this point for a potential resumption in April," Air Canada said.
United Airlines, American Airlines
Restarting U.S. carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israel bombardment of Gaza. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/AIRLINES AIR CANADA
