Air Canada To Re-launch Aeroplan Loyalty Program On November 8, 2020

(RTTNews) - Canada's flag carrier Air Canada (AC_A.TO, AC_B.TO) announced Tuesday that its new loyalty program will launch on November 8, 2020. This is the first loyalty program in Canada purpose-built for families, with points and benefits sharing.

The program will provide a smooth transition for all members by maintaining their existing Aeroplan numbers, with all Aeroplan Miles automatically honoured on a one-to-one basis

Under the new program, every seat for sale on every Air Canada flight will be available for flight rewards with Aeroplan points and no cash surcharges. Other new features include predictable pricing, all-new Aeroplan credit card benefits, additional partners, and redemption for travel extras such as upgrades.

The new program is anticipated as a key driver of the airlines ongoing transformation, this is more important than ever as airlines compete to earn and retain customer loyalty in a rapidly changing environment.

The new Aeroplan program offers customers more personalized, flexible and easier-to-use features, delivering a truly rewarding loyalty experience.

Additionally, the program is poised to provide better value for Aeroplan credit card holders redeeming flights on Air Canada than the value provided by major Canadian bank travel programs.

