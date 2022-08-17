Commodities
Air Canada to operate at 79% of pre-pandemic capacity in summer

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Air Canada said on Wednesday it plans to operate flights at 79% of its pre-pandemic capacity this summer, amid a shortage of workers and strong demand for air travel.

Canada's largest carrier also said it had recalled employees laid off during the pandemic and would hire additional workers.

The company has struggled with complaints over long lines and lost luggage at some hubs, but executives now see improvements in baggage handling amid high demand for international travel.

The carrier has about 34,000 employees, compared with 34,700 employees it had before the pandemic started.

