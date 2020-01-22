Air Canada to not fly the MAX until June 30

Air Canada said on Wednesday it has removed Boeing's 737 MAX from its flight schedule until June 30, 2020, a day after the U.S. planemaker warned the grounded jet would not win regulatory approval until mid-year.
